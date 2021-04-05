UPDATED: Owerri prison attack: They threw explosives at us ― Police officer

Photos of burnt police vehicles at the Imo police command.

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The hoodlums who attacked the Owerri Prison Facility and freed thousands of inmates in, early hours of Monday, have been said to have attacked the Imo State police headquarters in Owerri, with an explosive substance.

Vanguard in Owerri visited the police command where a police officer on duty when it occurred revealed this to Vanguard.

The police officer who said he would not want his name mentioned said that “They were over two hundred boys, with their cars singing a song of victory and when they reach the gate of our police headquarters they threw dynamite at us and the thing exploded and the vehicles caught fire especially the vehicle park.

“I jumped over the fence because they are many. When they started shooting bullets it got one of my colleagues in his hand and he fell down.”

Also when Vanguard moved towards the government house roundabout, two vehicles were also set ablaze by the hoodlums which burnt beyond recognition.

