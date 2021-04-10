[Updated] Misappropriation of funds: Surulere LGA councillors suspend chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seek Lagos Assembly’s nod for impeachment

By Gabriel Olawale

The Legislative Arm of Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State has suspended the council Chairman, Mr Tajudeen Ajide over misappropriation of funds and abuse of office on several occasions.

The decision, which was collectively made by all the nine Councillors in the council, was said to enable them to conclude their investigations.

In a statement issued at the end of its plenary session on Friday, 9th April 2021 which was signed by all the Councillors, Ajide was said to have refused to make available documents of all contracts from the inceptive of his administration.

The lawmakers said:

“We, hereby, pass a vote of no confidence followed by suspension on the Executive Chairman, Mr Tajudeen Ajide for his refusal to provide needed documents/records to the house to enable the council to carry out its oversight function.

Also read:

“Our findings show that 95 per cent of the contracts of the Local Government was been executed by two contractors (Olupopson Construction Limited and Serial Touch Limited) while they later executed 90 per cent of the council contracts.

“The Chairman also expended the sum of N60 million which was not budgeted for in the year 2020 on the pretence of variation on the construction of Primary Health Centre at Akerele which is an impeachable offence.

“Bogus and overinflated contracts on the purchase of official vehicles for the legislative Arm which will have a financial burden on the Councillors when boarding. Appropriating funds for the purchase of two buses for the legislative Arms without purchase among other atrocity.

“In view of the foregoing, Council resolved that since the Chairman was invited on three occasions in 2021 and refused to honour all the invitations, Council, therefore, resolved that the Executive Chairman be suspended from office to enable the Legislative Council to conclude its investigation. Therefore, the Legislative Arm seeks the approval of the House of Assembly for the impeachment of the Local Government Chairman.”

The nine Councillors that signed the letter are Messrs Akande Barakat; Adebisi David; Fasasi Ajenifuja; Phillips Emmanuel; Otinwa Eric; Ijitola Emmanuel; Kareem Abiodun; Ajala Yusuf and Kazeem Bello.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: