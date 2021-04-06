UPDATED: Imo jail break, 36 vehicles burnt, 68 suspects escaped, one inmates died – Imo CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, on Tuesday said that 36 vehicles were burnt, 68 suspects escaped one inmate died as a result of stampede.

He spoke when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visited the command’s office in Owerri, to take note of the extent of damages on the headquarter bombed by hoodlums on Monday.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “36 vehicles were burnt and 68 suspects escaped from detention. A part of the Criminal Investigation Department was set ablaze and there was one casualty who is currently receiving treatment.

“One inmate lost his life from stampede at the correctional centre. Out of 1,844 inmates who escaped from prisons, 16 have been rearrested.”

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: