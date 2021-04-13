UPDATED: How herdsmen killed 15 persons, burnt 70 houses in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

…I counted 10 dead bodies myself – CSO, Ngbo clan

….we have a record of their communication

…From available security report, attackers are not our people – Ado LGA Chairman, Benue

…I’m looking for my children; don’t know their whereabouts – Victim

…Attack led to displacement of 3,000 persons – 37 year old farmer

By Peter Okutu

THERE seems to be many twists and turns over the early morning killing of innocent Ebonyi indigenes on Monday in Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Recall that the crisis between Effium and Ezza-Effium communities is also taking place in the same LGA of Ohaukwu where many people have also been confirmed dead.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard, the Chief Security Officer of Ngbo Clan, Leonard Igwe revealed the identity of the killers of his people in the four affected villages to be Fulani herdsmen.

According to him, 15 persons were killed in the attack as he personally counted 10 dead bodies.

He said: “To the best of my knowledge, they were suspected herdsmen because Agila people have their own way of fighting.

“One of the victims that escaped from one of the hoodlums, they collected his phone and when his Uncle was trying to reach him to get the situation report, it was the Fulani man that picked the call, telling him that the owner of the phone is dead, with Fulani intonation.

“The Uncle forwarded it to my security platform. That the person you dey call don die. With Fulani or Hausa intonation. Agila people don’t sound that way. They are up to 15 people that were killed. We have taken record of 11 people in number.

“But I saw 10 persons with my eyes as 4 persons are still missing. There was another person that was given cuts. He was rushed to the hospital and later died in the night at a private hospital.

“Four persons that are missing are nowhere to be found. It is more than three villages; it’s up to four villages. Those villages were seriously affected. I have all the names of all the people that were killed. It was yesterday that the Army and Police went to the scene of the crime and towards evening time they all left.

“As am talking to you know, there is no presence of Army and Police now in the affected villages except if they are still preparing to come back. But they tried yesterday as they had exchange of gunshots with those herdsmen.

“We want to Government to intervene in this matter because if you hear in the radio and watch the television, you hear of herdsmen attacking people. We have age long dispute with Agila people and so, we know that the attackers are not Agila people. Thousands of our people have been displaced from the affected villages and they are taking refuge in nearby villages.

