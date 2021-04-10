(UPDATED) Alleged freed Imo monarch, community divided, no report on kidnap ― Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Confusion on Saturday intensified within the Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, over the alleged freed of their monarch, Eze Charles Iroegbu from captivity.

Vanguard investigation from Nguru community saw that the members of the community were divided on whether if it’s true the monarch has been freed or still in captivity by his kidnappers. just as some claimed nothing of such existed.

This is just as the Imo State Police Command insisted that the kidnap of the monarch was never reported in any police station.

A source, said: “Our monarch has returned. Let us give him some time. He will address the members of the community after he has rested. It is a gradual thing. The man passed through a lot of pains. Let us wait.

But another source from the community said: “Let him speak, they said he was released in the night, are you sure he was kidnapped? Let us hear what he would tell the whole world how he was kidnapped and what really happened. We are watching.”

However, Vanguard went further to dig deep into the reasons why the police had not released any statement regarding the alleged kidnap of the monarch, a source said: “They never reported the matter to even Ehime Mbano where the incident was said to have happened. Even the Isiala Mbano DPO does not have the record. Obowo, Ihitte Uboma, the DPOs, in these areas said they didn’t have such a report. We don’t have any idea. That matter was never reported to any police station.”

When Vanguard further called the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, he said: “We are still trying to reach them and waiting for them to come and brief us what happened. We did not get such a report.”

It should be recalled that Eze Iroegbu, was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday early this week when he and his cabinet members, as well as family members, were said to have been kidnapped as they were returning home from a traditional wedding ceremony from Ehime Mbano.

