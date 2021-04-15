Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, evening returned to Abuja after a medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

President Buhari had on March 30 departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up.

Present at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, to the President, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were the Service Chiefs, the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

After a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, the President boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

