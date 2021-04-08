UPDATED: 8 RCCG members freed in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has announced that eight members of the church abducted a couple of weeks ago in Kaduna have regained their freedom.

Adeboye made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said the affected individuals who were abducted on March 26, 2021 in Kaduna have been taken to the hospital for medical check-up.

According to him: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in the captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for check-up and tests. Glory be to Jesus. We pray for lasting peace in

It is not yet clear whether a ransom was paid or not before the release yesterday. Several calls made to the authorities of the church were not responded to as many of them were said to attending meetings.

The church public Relations Officer, Pastor Olubiyi Olaitan said he was not aware whether a ransom was paid to the abductors. That only the military officers who received the abductors can lead credence to whether ransom was paid.

According to him:”The abductees were released last night in piecemeal of three people made of two women and one man. And secondly five peoples, altogether making eighth. There is no confirmation that ransom was paid before the release of the captives.”

It would be recalled that the freed persons are members of the RCCG Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary in Kaduna and were on their way to Kachia for the church annual evangelism programme tagged :’Let’s Go Fishing’ before their bus was ambushed by bandits.

