Unizik Bamboo Inferno: Jerome Okeke donates over 1.5m to affected business in Unizik

Business owners at the Bamboo Business Centre who had suffered tragic loss following the unfortunate inferno that destroyed properties worth millions of naira had cause to smile on Tuesday following the whopping donation of over 1.5 million naira by an Alumnus of the University and his friends.

It will be recalled that a fire incident occurred at the popular business premises in the early hours of March 12, 2021, causing wanton destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Touched by the unfortunate incident, Mr. Ikechukwu Jerome Okeke, a former student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering together with his friends deemed it necessary to ameliorate the plight of the affected businessmen and women.

According to Mr. Okeke, “This is my birth month and I had it in mind to engage in charity works to mark my birthday until a friend of mine, Mr. Meziem Desire brought this tragic story to my notice. I decided to channel my charitable gesture to this place to help our brothers and sisters who had to go through this pain get back on their feet”.

“This might not be enough but it would go a long way in supporting the little you have so you can get up on your feet. We sincerely feel your plight and it’s my prayer that God would wipe your tears.”

Mr. Okeke who had plans to donate N500,000 having witnessed the ruins increased the amount to 1 million naira while his friends who include Nweke Chidozie, Obele Johnbosco, Meziem Desire, Chinedum Godwin and Ani Osarachukwu, who is the CEO of Sure Homes and Properties, made personal donations to the tune of N550,000.

Earlier, a one-time President, Students’ Union Government of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and staff in the Information and Public Relations Unit, Comrade Nwabueze Henry Nwambu who had facilitated the donation disclosed that the original intention was to erect a temporary structure but having consulted with the University Management who disclosed plans to reposition the Business premises, he alongside Mr. Meziem Desire prevailed on the young Philanthropist and his friends to donate the money to the victims.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Bamboo Business Premises, Mr. Maurice Asoanya on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to the benefactors, while praying for God’s abundant blessings.

Present at the occasion include Mr. Tevin Anyali and Dr. Nnamdi Onyejiaka both of whom are coordinating similar kind gestures from members of the University staff.

Departmental Presidents, among others, were also present.

