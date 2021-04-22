United Nigeria Airlines commences scheduled flights to Port Harcourt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

United Nigeria Airlines yesterday said the airline will commence scheduled flight operations to the Domestic Wing of Port Harcourt International Airport on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

An official statement issued Tuesday, by the airline signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu stated that the inaugural flight to Port Harcourt will depart the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos state at 1.30pm.

According to the statement, ” regular flights from Port Harcourt to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja will depart at 3:00pm daily while flights from Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 4:30pm every day.”

It added that United Nigeria will also operate regular flights from Port Harcourt to Lagos every day at 6:00pm.

“The above will remain a regular schedule of United Nigeria Airlines on the Port Harcourt route”, the airline stated.

