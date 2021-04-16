A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
United Nigeria Airline visits League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents [photos]
The management of United Nigeria Airline, a new airline that commenced operation in February 2021 paid a courtesy visit to the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents at the Eng Saleh Dunoma Press Centre, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on the activities of the airline since commencement of operations.
