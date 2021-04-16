Breaking News
United Nigeria Airline visits League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents [photos]

On 9:16 am
The management of United Nigeria Airline, a new airline that commenced operation in February 2021 paid a courtesy visit to the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents at the Eng Saleh Dunoma Press Centre, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on the activities of the airline since commencement of operations.

From Left: Mr Linus Awute, Director of Administration, United Nigeria Airline; High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman; Mr Olusegun Koiki, Chairman, League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents LAAC; Captain Lawali Abubakar, Training Captain, United Nigeria Airline and Mazi Osita Okonkwo, Chief Operating Officer during the visit
High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, United Nigeria Airline addressing members of the league. Photos Lamidi Bamidele
