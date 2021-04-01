Unimeier in Italy Announces Appointment of Farouk Khailann as Senior Advisor

Kindly Share This Story:

Universita Di Medicina Integrata Economia E Ricerca(University of Integrated Medicine, Economics and Research)in Italy has announced today that Farouk Khailann, a world-renowned business leader and CEO of Premium Africa Holdings has been appointed as Senior Advisor, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Farouk to the Unimeier family,” said Dr Emanuele Mosca, President of the Unimeier. “He is areputable leader in the global business ecosystem and strategicsectors in Africa and i am certain that he will be a valuable resource for the University at this important time in its history.”

Mr. Khailann added, “I am excited to be joining Unimeier andlook forward to adding value to this great university and building on their solid track record of success. As one of the fastest growing institutions of higher education in Europe, Unimeier is fully cognizant of the importance of well-designed and solution oriented programs.”

“This is a significant step forward for our university,” said Dr.Marino Mascheron , the Vice Rector of Unimeier, “as we continue to adopt the global best practices of the leading universities in the world.”

Mr. Khailann will work closely with the Unimeieradministration, faculty and Board of Trustees to exploreopportunities in Africa, and develop proposals for long-term planning, strategies and policies to mitigate risks via astakeholder-dialogue approach.

At Unimeier, he will be contributing to the university’s establishment of partnerships with Africa businesses and institutions, making sure senior leaders and the board of trustees are appraised of the most critical risks to achievement of the university’s mission and objectives – including enrolment, Africa tailored programs, internship initiatives for African students, CSR projects in Africa and establishment of campuses across Africa.

Unimeier is located in Milan and was established in 2010. It is an integral part of the European Association of the Education of Adults which works with Unesco and the European Parliament to stimulate cultural policies. Unimeier’s aim is to provide practical and concrete tools to achieve goals in the profession or in any activity that has relevance in one’s life more easily and quickly and therefore is aimed at those who want to play an active role in the community. Unimeier is a university, an institution of the educational system conceived for updating and continuous training aimed at a wide variety of subjects.

As CEO of Premium Africa Holdings, an Africa focused investment holding company with assets and projects in Ghana, Liberia, Gambia and Sierra Leone, Farouk Khailannhas significant years of experience in construction, mining, agribusiness, fintech, real estate, energy and investment consultancy.

In March 2019, Premium Africa Holdings established itspresence in UAE as consultants to various organizations and also facilitates trade activities between UAE and Africa. Premium Africa holdings has also partnered with American music star Akon for his Akon Lighting Africa project in Liberia. He is Partner and Senior Vice President of Ezipay, one of Africa fastest growing money remittance companies with presence in 8 African countries. Farouk Khailann holds a number of international appointments. He is the Secretary General of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Member of Global Startup Committee of the World Angel Business Investment Forum, Senior Advisor and Africa Ambassador of Asia CEO Community, Board member of World Innovation Alliance and Vice Chairman of African Institute of Small Scale Mining. Farouk Khailann currently works closely with offices of five African presidents on various interventions geared towards the economic transformation of their respective countries. Farouk Khailann was awarded Business Leader of the year at the 28th edition of World HRD Awards in India on 15th February 2020. He was named among other young enterprising Ghanaian entrepreneurs as Top 50 Young CEOs for 2020. Farouk Khailann was decorated as a Pan African Business Icon of the year at the 2020 edition of Ghana Youth Excellence Awards He was named by the West Africa Leadership Development Centre as one of the top ten emerging leaders in West Africa and adjudged the young entrepreneur of the year for 2019. Farouk Khailann was awarded the Order of the Noble Hand of Honor by the Pan African Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in September 2019, alongside the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia and other global leaders. Farouk Khailann was also adjudged the best consultant for 2019 at the 40 under 40 awards, one of Ghana’s most competitive award schemes. As Keynote/Guest speaker, Farouk khailann has spoken at various events including Global Business Forum (Dubai), Meet the Farmers Conference, (Dubai) Global Impact Investment Forum (Dubai), Global Summit of Sports (India) and West Africa Leadership Summit (Nigeria)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: