UNESCO, WAC sign agreement to boost quality assurance of higher education systems

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Accreditation Commission, WAC, yesterday, signed a partnership action plan.
In a joint statement in Abuja, the two bodies highlighted their strengthened cooperation and a strong shared emphasis on boosting quality assurance of higher education systems.
The plan enabled both institutions to conduct an in-depth study of the global higher education landscape and trends across regions of the world.

It stated in part, “Overall, the tasks revolve around the following: identifying team of experts for conducting the study and producing report from each region.
“The WAC and UNESCO team is made up of the following three persons: Professor Emilio Luis Abad (UNESCO), Professor Bashiru Aremu (WAC) and Professor Boseline Prabhul (WAC).”
Also, in his remarks as the Vice Chancellor of Crown University, Professor Aremu, a UNESCO laureate, described research as a distinguishing feature in tertiary institutions.
He said academic leaders, therefore, shoulder immense responsibility in shaping and driving the academic enterprise to promote intensity of thinking achieved through sustained research culture.

