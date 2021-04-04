UNDP advocates support for ADR to be institutionalize into police, other security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

UNDP Team Lead, Governance, Peace and Security Unit in Nigeria, Mr Mathew Alao, has appealed to the Federal government to institutionalized Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in the police and other security agencies to reduce violent crimes in Nigeria.

He made this appeal at the training on conflict resolution for Ekiti lawmakers, some executive members and civil society organisations in Ibadan.

He said, “There is a need to insitutionalise ADR in police because it is a major institution that can help to promote peace at the community level,”

The training was organised by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is with the theme “implementation of the Conflict Sensitive Approach to Development Programme, Budget Formulation, Monitoring and Reporting”.

He said that Nigeria also needed to review its judicial system to ensure that offenders were tried and justice served in a timely fashion, explaining that even the special tribunal courts, set up from time to time, had not speeded up the dispensation of justice.

“We need to look at the system and purify the system. Get the system to work for the people in an expeditious manner.

“Like it was done in the United kingdom; and our law is patterned on the UK justice system. At a point, they also experienced what we are experiencing now; where you have years of prosecutions unending.

“Then they did a reform in 1998 and they categorised cases into three: Fast track, middle track and the long one. If you commit a civil crime they expect that maximum in three months, justice should have been served.

“In Nigeria, the Administrative Justice Crime Reform is innovative in a way, but until we can discharge justice timely people will keep taking advantage of the system and get away from the track of crime,” Alao said.

He added that “not until we get to a time when we can dispense justice timely, people will still get away from the track of crime.

“UNDP has examined the fundamentals of violence at the community level, but one major finding was that people feel offended one way or the other.

“And there is no platform to vent their anger and because of that they take laws into their hands. To get people out of that mode there is a need to provide a platform to address their grievances and mind you what people are looking for is fair justice not real justice.

“In fair justice you call the parties together and tell them don’t do this again, you are brothers, you are sisters and that what people are looking for.”

Alao also said the UNDP had started with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) to create a peace desk for ADR by which people reported cases to them free of charge, they mediate between them and designed a settlement agreement which binds the two parties to whatever agreement they arrived at.

“We also felt that the police is a major institution in Nigeria that can help promote peace at the community level.

“They are doing it, but it is not institutionalised because if you go into the police station and meet the experienced ones on the desk, they will invite you and advise you to settle whatever issue you have amicably.

“We need to institutionalise ADR in a way that they don’t see every offense reported as a crime.

“And they don’t see anybody that reports as someone to arrest and put behind bars because society must continue to enjoy relationships, as that is the bond that brings society together”, he said.

Alao added: “In my place they say you don’t go to court and come back to be friends, the same goes for a police station, you don’t go there and come back to be friends.

“But you can go to the police station if they have a peace desk and come back to laugh and become even deeper friends thereafter, because most of the misunderstandings are not necessarily conflicts they are just mere communication gaps.

“Why do I need to get justice is an interest. Most of the cases that are leading to violent crimes in Nigeria to arson, destruction and killing of life is just for someone to say you have offended me, I’m sorry.”

