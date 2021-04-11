UN Rescue Service Affirms Legitimacy Of Ambassadorial Recognition On Actress Tonto Dikeh, Others

Kindly Share This Story:

The recent alleged illegitimacy of the United Nations Ambassadorial Honour on famous Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh and others have been confirmed to be legal and in-line with the constitutional provisions of UN-ECOSOC.

This was ascertained in a statement released by the Africa Director for Foreign Affairs of the United Nations Economic and Social Council-Special Advisory Council Social Development Committee, H.E Ambassador Steve Madilah.

He further noted that the United Nations Rescue Mission is an arm of UN-ECOSOC, shouldered with the responsibility of eradicating poverty in Nigeria, thereby assisting government to make more impacts on citizens. He however stated emphatically that the United Nations Noble Ambassador Awards is well recognised by United Nations, stressing that as one of the Executive Directors, he has the Mandate of UN to honour or recognise any institution or individual who merits such awards.

According to Amb. Steve Madilah, the recognition and honour of Famous Nigerian Nollywood Actress and Founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation was in-view of her kindhearted role in encouraging and supporting humanity in Nigeria. However, the Ceremony of the UN Noble International Awards which was held on the 6th of April 2021 also recognised other selected Humanitarian workers, who have remained undeterred in their commitments to social services via several channels for sustainable development and interventional responses.

The statement by H.E Ambassador Steve Madilah, the Africa Director for Foreign Affairs of the United Nations Economic and Social Council has however disregarded the alleged falsity of the Ambassadorial recognition on Actress Tonto Dikeh.

Speaking with the Actress Tonto, she stated that her Foundation will continue to make earnest efforts to support humanity regardless of the controversies trailing her recent honour as an Ambassador of the United Nations.

The Ceremony Honoured several other dignitaries, it beats imagination why should Tonto name alone give sleepless night to mischievous individuals, her supporters are advised to shun any negative news and concentrate on her humanitarian services to Nigerians.

