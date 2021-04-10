Breaking News
Translate

UN pays tribute to Prince Philip as promoter of charitable causes

On 5:28 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
UN pays tribute to Prince Philip as promoter of charitable causes
Prince Philip

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the death of Britain’s Prince Philip.

Guterres expressed sadness in New York on Friday.

“As royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.

READ ALSO: Buhari expresses Nigeria’s condolences over Prince Philip’s death

“He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organisations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education,” the UN scribe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!