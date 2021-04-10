UN pays tribute to Prince Philip as promoter of charitable causes

Kindly Share This Story:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the death of Britain’s Prince Philip.

Guterres expressed sadness in New York on Friday.

“As royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.

“He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organisations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education,” the UN scribe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

