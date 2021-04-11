Uba Sani bags NUJ Outstanding Senator Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has conferred on Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) the award of ‘Outstanding Senator’ in the 9th National Assembly.

NUJ also described the lawmaker as the most “media-friendly” in the Northwest.

NUJ led by the National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, presented the award to the Senator at the Arewa House Kaduna on Saturday during the Roundtable Discussion on the effects of fake news on governance, organized by the 7 councils of the Union in the Northwest.

While expressing delight over the award, which was the first of its kind in the history of the union’s Northwest Zone, the Senator said he was now challenged to redouble efforts in his legislative works.

The Nigerian Bar Association, Kaduna State Chapter had also honored the Senator with “Icon of Change” award in December 2020 based on his sterling performance and philanthropy in Northern Nigeria. The award, according to NBA,was due to his deployment of huge resources to the economic empowerment of underprivileged people in his constituency.

The NUJ award at the Northwest Roundtable in Kaduna was described by observers as an addition to the number of honors bestowed on the lawmaker, who reportedly has 18 bills to his credit in less than two years – with one of them being the first to be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari – the BOFIA act. It would be recalled that the BOFIA Act was a replacement of a 34-year-old obsolete banking law that could not be amended after several attempts by the Senate in the past, until the lawmaker initiated the bill for its successful repeal in the year 2020.

The NUJ also presented awards as a mark of appreciation to its former ex-officios’ so that they would sustain the union’s efforts towards entrenching professionalism.

The Roundtable discussion was graced by the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, National Secretary Shuaibu Usman Leman, Kaduna State Commissioner of police, among others dignitaries.

