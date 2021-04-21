Two policemen killed, others injured as gunmen torch Adani Police Station

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

No fewer than two policemen were feared dead while an unknown number got injured when yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked Adani Police Station in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state.

Vanguard gathered that the attack happened at about 2:30 AM this morning (Wednesday).

A resident of the area, Uchenna Onyeji, said the development has thrown residents of the local government into fear and confusion.

Onyeji added that the gunmen, after freeing all the inmates in the station, visited its ammunition compartment before setting it on fire.

Another resident in Adani who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that the attack lasted for more than two hours with sporadic gunshots.

The source equally said that security personnel in the area were not able to contain the superior firepower of the gunmen, leading to the burning of the police station.

Another resident of the area told Vanguard that the gunmen gave notice of the attack before striking, adding that they snatched three AK-47 rifles from policemen guarding a Chinese company in the area, three days before this incident.

Recall that eight persons were equally killed in the same area last two weeks when the residents clashed with suspected Fulani herdsmen.

This is even as two farmers were equally killed in their farm at Nimbo by suspected herdsmen two weeks ago.

The spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack but promised to make an official statement on it later.

