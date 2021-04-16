Two colleges get Adekunle Ajasin Varsity’s approval to award degrees

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State have given approval to two government-approved colleges of Education to award Bachelor’s Degree in education under its auspices.

The institutions which include Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, and City College of Education, Mararaba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University on April 14.

The agreement would lead to the award of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education to students of the affiliated Colleges under the supervision of the Ondo state-based university.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the Acting Provost of Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, Dr Abiodun Gbolagade, and his counterpart for City College of Education, Mararaba, Mr Nkereuwem Edet, promised to sustain the high standard of academic programmes of the University.

They said they would leave no stone unturned to sustain the high-flying status of AAUA as the Best State University in Nigeria and the number nine (9) best among all varsities in the country.

Also, they promised to adhere to the terms of the agreement and ensure that their facilities and staff meet the requirements of the University.

Speaking earlier, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, cautioned that the University would not hesitate to revoke the MoU if either of the two Colleges compromised any of the conditions attached to the agreement or were found to fall short of the quality of facilities needed to ensure learning.

Ige noted that AAUA does not just approve any affiliation without being satisfied that such a College seeking affiliation is up to the task in terms of personnel and physical infrastructure.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the University usually send out verification teams to ascertain the state of the intending campus is to learning and how conducive it is to learning.

Also read:

“Several institutions have come forward with this kind of proposal but were rejected because we sent fact-finding teams to their campuses and found out that their structures and teaching staff do not meet our high standards.

“We shall visit your campuses from time to time to verify things and keep you on your toes, and we shall not hesitate to terminate this agreement if you were found to go against our rules or fail to meet our high standard.

“Since your students would carry our certificates, we are therefore interested in how you run your Colleges. We will verify all teaching staff as well as your timetable, examination questions, and will supervise the exams.

“You must not take any major step without carrying us along. We are determined to protect the integrity of our graduates and only students found to be worthy in character and learning would be issued our certificate .”

In his remark, the Acting Director of the University’s Institute of Education that supervises such affiliation, Dr Ileoye Aina, had informed the Vice-Chancellor that the Institute sent a team to assess the campuses, state of the building and other relevant structures, as well as the details of teaching staff of the respective Colleges before recommending them for approval.

Aina added that the Institute would continue to pay unscheduled visits to check on the Colleges to ensure strict compliance with the standard and norms of the University.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: