Twelve02 Media, expands its horizon with the launch of 1202 studios in Lagos

Twelve02 Media, the brand development, marketing and agency based in Lagos who are publishers of popular entertainment and lifestyle magazine, “SIMPLE”, have expanded her horizon with the launch of her sister flagship, 1202 Studios.

1202 studios, which will still be a part of the Twelve02 Media, will serve as the creative visual hub for projects ranging from photography, broadcast interviews for TV and online platforms, music video shoots, for both corporate clients and SMEs.

According to Adedamola Edun, team lead at Twelve02 Media, “The 1202 studio project was always one in the offing and couldn’t have come at a more perfect time especially with the digital issue of our magazine gaining more ground as well as our online TV brand, SIMPLE TV, going into full operations and also with the relocation of our office to a larger and more creative-oriented environment in Mende, Maryland.”

The new flagship, 1202 studios, will work in sync with other brands under the Twelve02 Media Aegis, such as SIMPLE Magazine, SIMPLE TV, and PassHuB; their event ticketing online and offline platform

“We believe that the future has to be driven by the young because theirs, ours, is the future, and therefore we must set the course rolling today. This is why the crust of our team at Twelve02 Media, SIMPLE magazine, SIMPLE TV, PASSHUB, and now 1202 studios are young or young at heart,” Edun said, explaining their youth based workforce.

Twelve 02 Media expertise covers areas such as brand design and communication, branding, digital marketing, social media management, digital music distribution, Artiste management and PR, events management and consultation, prints, multimedia events production.

Equipped and ready to serve, the 1202 Studios doors will be open to creative who want to create magical stories for their clients as well as corporate organizations with similar projects.`

