TuBaba, Mayorkun and Oma Lay are in My Plans- King OC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Dynamic businessman, Mr.Bright Asemota, aka King OC has joined the line of record label owners in Nigeria who are signing talented acts pushing the Nigerian music industry internationally.

King OC who is the Chief Executive Officer, Huddersfield Group recently floated his music label, King OC Music citing his interest to unravel the untapped aspect of Nigerian music.

As part of his plans to break through the system, King OC said plans are ground to work with likes of music maestro, Tubaba and famous singers Mayorkun and Omah Lay

“To achieve the height I want to reach in this industry, I have plans to work with great artists like Tubaba, Mayorkun and Omah Lay. This is because these guys have the strong reach, fans and talent. It will make the dream be a reality”, he said.

READ ALSO:

King OC also, said that his first sets of artists will be unveiled soon.

“I will unveil my first set of artists soon. For now, we are ensuring we prepare them for the already preoccupied music industry. But, believe me, they will wow the world”.

However, he condemned those artists who terminate contracts with labels after hitting the limelight, saying it is not just wickedness, but, ‘Career Suicide’.

Kindly Share This Story: