Tsaragi/Kange clash: We’ve taken immediate steps to restore peace — Kwara govt

Kwara Government says it has taken immediate steps to maintain peace in the renewed clash between Tsaragi and Kange communities of the state.

Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday adding that security agents had been deployed and were doing a good job.

The government, he said, had appealed to all sides to maintain peace and order while the development was still being monitored.

According to him, the state governor is talking every other minute with the leaders on all sides to ensure peace is restored.

Reports have it that the two communities were engulfed in a renewed communal clash on Thursday, leaving many injured.

It recalls that the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area and its neighbouring communities in Edu Local Government Area of the state had been having age-long rivalry and animosity.

While confirming the development in a telephone interview with NAN, SP Ajayi Okesanmi, the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, said that officers of the police had taken charge.

“We received information and immediately deployed our men there; we’ve restored normalcy as I am speaking with you,” he said.

