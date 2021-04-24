Troost Ekong, Isaac Success help Watford to Premier League promotion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles duo of William Troost Ekong and Isaac Success helped Watford gain promotion to the Premier League- the top tier of English football after a 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

The promotion means Watford makes an instant return to top-flight football following their relegation last season.

Ekong who joined from Serie A side, Udinese played a pivotal role in the team’s run to sealing Premier League status, playing 32 matches and scoring in a 3-2 win over Coventry City.

Ekong speaking ahead of the match said he and his teammates had before the start of the season set their sight on trying to go all the way and give everything to the last game.

Watford Head Coach, Xisco Muñoz quickly turned the spotlight to the performance of his players, thanking supporters and staff who have helped him along the way.

“Firstly, I want to say thank you to everyone always for your support,” said Muñoz.

“Everyone has given the best for the club and for the fans. I think today is the day for our fans. I want to thank our fans because of the support they give us on social media.

“I want to say thanks to everyone working behind me in the training ground at Watford, because they give so much and work very hard every day for us. Now is the moment to enjoy it. We’ve worked very hard to arrive here.

“It’s important everyone is in the same way and has the same ambition. It’s a special moment and this is first of all because we have very good players. I have the best squad in the Championship and we gave our maximum in all the games.”

Watford joins Norwich City who finished top of the Championship table as the two teams to qualify automatically. The third promotion spot will be decided via playoffs among teams who finish in the 4th to 6th position.

