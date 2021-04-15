Breaking News
Troops in total control of Damasak ― Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are in total control of Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

Damasak was reportedly attacked by Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Yerima said the reports in a section of the media that the terrorists had overrun and were in control of Damasak town were blatant misinformation.

He said that there was an attack by the terrorists on the town as was reported, but the terrorists were effectively repelled by the troops.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area. The Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. S.S. Tilawan was driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation, following the attack by the terrorists,” he said.

The director said that the terrorists sneaked in from the northern flank in active collaboration with some local informants.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to assure residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operation by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town,” he stated.

(NAN)

