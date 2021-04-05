Tribute: Yes, I’ve been hit, shaken to foundation, Innocent Chukwuma’s widow says

Kindly Share This Story:

Wife of Innocent Chukwuma, Josephine, has said that the death of her husband and best friend, has left her shaken to the foundation.

Mrs Josephine revealed that she lost her “best friend, my soul mate, and brother.”

Innocent’s widow, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma wrote:

“Yesterday April 3rd, 2021, I lost my best friend, my soul mate, and brother Innocent C. Chukwuma to Acute Myeloid Leukemia, AML. What started as a mild case of food poisoning on February 26, metamorphosed to an AML diagnosis on Good Friday, April 2nd, and death on Saturday, April 3rd.

“Yes, I have been hit. Am I shaken? Yes, to my foundation. Is my faith in GOD shaken? NO.”

