Tribute to Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi

By Simon Tuleh

Elijah Onyeagba was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside 41 other diplomats who were posted to various missions to represent the country.

Onyeagba is the plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Burundi, East Africa.

He bagged his first degree in Economics with 2.1 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Master’s Business Administration in Finance from University of Calabar and Master’s in Applied Economics from the American University in Washington DC, USA.

He has a PhD in Economics (Public Policy) from the Prestigious Atlantic International University, Hawaii USA.

Onyeagba is an Economist by training and has an MBA in Finance with over seventeen years’ experience in commercial, corporate, retail, mortgage banking, real estate, research, marketing and leadership.

He is an expert in the structuring and advisory on construction finance deals with specialty in residential/affordable housing projects. he developed his career mainly in the banking sector including former Equatorial Trust Bank now Sterling Bank Plc, Bond Bank now Skye Bank and Platinum Bank now Keystone Bank.

He later moved to Aso Savings & Loans Plc as Group Head of Real Estate Transaction at Aso Savings & Loans Plc.

He also worked with Nigeria Securities, Printing and Minting Plc, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of Nigeria where he was the Head of Commercial (Marketing & Sales), Northern Operations.

Even though unsuccessful in his bid to win the House of Representatives position for Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency in Anambra state under the All Progressives Congress , APC, in the 2019 general elections, Elijah still enjoys the warmth of well known political leaders in the state.

The embrace and acceptance of one of Nigeria’s youngest ambassadors to represent the region by all across political, state and ethnic divide shows clearly the readiness of such feat at the national level.

He was born on 2nd September 1977 into the family of late Apostle Raphael and late Mrs Mabel Onyeagba of Awoovu village, Enugwu Ukwu.

His father was a pastor and his mother a teacher who founded Holy Sabbath of Christ the King Mission.

He married to lady Udo Onyeagba cum former banker, physiotherapist and entrepreneur; they are blessed with four children.

Onyeagba is Alumnus of the International Housing Finance Program and Securitization of the Wharton Business School in Pennsylvania, Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow of the African Leadership Institute, Senior Member of the Chartered institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and a Fellow of the Institute of Treasury and Financial Administration (FITFA), a new leader with the Crans Montana Forum and a member of the African Leadership Network-ALN.

He has received several accolades from reputable institutions including ,the Nigeria Economics Students Association, University of Nsukka -the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Contribution to the Banking Sector, Rotaract Club -Award of Excellence in Youth Empowerment,

Aso Multi Media -Award for Excellence Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards -Certificate of Honour (Goodwill Ambassador-Agent of Positive Change in Nigeria) and so many more in recognition of his positive contribution at different levels.

The choice by President Muhammadu Buhari to post Elijah to Burundi could never be more befitting for anyone else as Elijah will not only ably represent the country but make the Igbo nation and Nigeria at large very proud.

Tuleh, is a finance & business advisory expert based in Abuja

