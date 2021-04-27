Travellers savour new Peace Mass Transit depots, facilities in Aba, Benin City

Kindly Share This Story:

New Peace Mass Transit Ultra-modern depots with unique facilities and services in the ancient Benin kingdom and Aba, have been exciting to travel to the public since their unveiling recently.

The Benin Depot is on 119 Akpakpava Road, in the central area of the Edo state capital, while that of Aba is No 1 Factory Road, opposite Aba Town Hall.

The outbreak of Covid-19 last year had slowed down the process of full take-off business at the new destinations but they are now all fully operational.

The Aba and Benin projects are part of ongoing remodelling and upgrading of existing facilities and the establishment of new ultra-modern outlets, to meet the increasing sophistication, convenience and general comfort of the travelling public.

Services at these depots are fully digitalized, while well- trained staff attend to the needs of passengers in a prompt, efficient manner.

Travellers arriving or awaiting departure have a lounge, tastefully furnished to entertain and generally make them comfortable.

David Okoroafor, Executive Director, Operations, of Peace Mass, explained that upgrading and modernisation of PMT parks which had been ongoing for a while were hampered by the advent of Covid-19, but promised they would continue.

“It is part of our reinvention park age”, he explained.

” Despite the cost implications, we are determined to improve the capacity of our personnel, modernize operations and upgrade structures in and around our operational bases”, Okoroafor assured

‘In all these, the travelling public is the ultimate beneficiary; they are the reason we are in business, and get the credit for taking us this far”.

