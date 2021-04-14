Trader in court for allegedly receiving stolen church drum

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a trader, Abba Shekarau in an Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen drum, belonging to a church.

The police charged Shekarau, 42, of Dutse Panteka, Abuja with one count of receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Ajiboye Kayode of Power Deliverance Ministry, Duste Apo, reported the matter.

He said that on March 13, Aminu Sani stole a blue drum worth N3,000 and sold it to the defendant.

During police investigation, he said, the drum was recovered in Shekarau’s possession.

The offence Stanley said, contravened the provisions of Sections 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 6 for hearing.

