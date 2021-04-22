Breaking News
Translate

Touting: FG to deploy undercover agents at passport offices nationwide

On 10:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Aregbesola
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has announced plans to deploy undercover agents to check touting, extortion and other sharp practices at passport offices nationwide and abroad.

Aregbesola made the announcement at a meeting with the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), passport officers and attaches of missions, on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Motion on Pantami’s removal was not shut down — Reps

”I am declaring a zero-tolerance stance to all forms of touting. No applicant will be made to pay any illegitimate fees.

”We are going to embed security operatives, seen and unseen, in all our passport offices. They will wear body cameras.

”They will detect and report any form of solicitations, inflation, improper communications, extortion, diversion, hoarding and other corrupt practices”, the minister said. Details later (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!