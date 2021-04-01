Tourism Afrikania’ Promotes Tourism and Hospitality through Education contest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Renowned Tourism and Hospitality firm, Tourism Afrikania has announced second edition of its annual education contest, ‘Build Afrika’.

The initiative is one of the organization’s efforts to bring industry experts and students alike together for knowledge sharing, mentorship, coaching and education contest, that will bring a long term growth in the Hospitality and Tourism sector.

The ‘Build Afrika’ contest is slated to hold from 3rd to 4th of July 2021 via Zoom, with six finalist that scaled through the various stages. They are; Ayodele Enioluwa, Kelani Maryam, Oyebamiji Anuoluwapo, Kareem Victoria, Fagite Oluwatobiloba, Ademola Dorcas from Federal University Oye-ekiti and University of Agriculture Abiokuta.

The six finalists will be involved in several career path mentorship by professionals in the tourism industry, after which they will be made to give their career presentations, of which the best presenter will emerge as winner and will become the ambassador of the company with a cash prize of 200 Thousand naira, while the first three positions will receive scholarships to study at Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management, Lagos.

According to the founder, Tourism Afrikania, Dip. Chimezie Onyeneke, the mission of the Build Afrika contest is to Promote Hospitality and Tourism Education in Africa. ‘We have discovered that inadequate knowledge of Hospitality (Tourism, Accommodation and the catering industry) as a Lucrative eutreprenuerial field of study has created a high level of negative impact to the growth of the industry, hence the need for public awareness and enlightenment’

“We are eager to see Hospitality Businesses and investments flourish in Africa and the last edition of build Afrika event we organized went a long way to push this mission, and we are making it better and bigger this time around”

“We call on Universities in Africa to encourage their Students in Hospitality, Tourism and Travel related Programs to join this Hospitality contest towards Career Mentorship, Educational Awareness and Industry growth” He said.

The career path mentors involved are; NATOP president, Hajia Bilkisu, Chairman Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigerian Branch, Prof. Wasiu Babalola, HOD Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Uniport, Dr. Bello Yekiini , National Executive Secretary, HATMAN, Mr. Eddy Nwakorie, Director of Studies, Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management, Mr. Taiwo Oludayo, CEO Bella Maria Travels and Tours, Bella Maria. Others are; Oguntuase Francis, Linda Uzoukwu, Mr Piriye Kiyaramo, Mrs. Ezinne Olanma, Excel Opuaru, Dimfwina N. Tongshinen, Mrs. Lauretta Togonu-Bickersteth, Mr. Allen Effeh, Miss Akinleye-Opara, Mrs. Niki Tokunbo Mrs. Princess Ime Udoh, Mr. Funsho Alfisco

Official sponsors for the event are; Continent Worldwide Hotel – Akure, Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management, EDC Travels and Tours, TBS International – Lagos, Bella Maria Travels and Tours, Alluvia Marine. However, special sponsorship and partnership opportunities are open for interested individuals and organizations.

