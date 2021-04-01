Kindly Share This Story:

By Sebastine Obasi

The welfare of drivers on the services of Moove Africa and transportation business in Nigeria will soon change for the better, as Total Nigeria Plc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, in a partnership that will significantly improve productivity and add value to the lives of the people.

The partnership is in line with Total’s value-adding strategy which takes customer satisfaction to greater heights.

The mutually beneficial partnership will avail Moove vehicles/drivers’ access to the robust fleet management system and premium services offered by Total Nigeria Plc through its Total Card in addition to exclusive discounts and rebates on white products, lubricants and other services.

Earlier in the year, Moove Africa and Total launched the initiative in Nigeria with 360 vehicles under the “Uber prefers Total” project which aims to get over 4,000 Moove vehicles enlisted on the Total Card Fleet Management System. Moove, as a leading vehicle partner for Uber vehicles in Africa, will be assigning a Total Card to every on-boarded Moove driver. This in turn will afford Moove drivers the luxury of special incentive packages and discounts from Total’s premium services thus enhancing their productivity and improving their welfare.

At the MoU Signing ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday March 31, Total’s Chairman, Marketing and Services (Africa), Mr. Stanislas Mitelman, lauded the partnership while emphasing that the initiative will “leverage on Total’s elaborate network of service stations across the length and breadth of Nigeria and Moove Africa entrepreneurial innovativeness, to deliver great value to drivers in three key areas namely cost-effective ownership of vehicles, support and safety, and opportunity and access.” With this disruptive market strategy, Total Nigeria Plc and Moove Africa are set to innovatively delight Nigerians with these new approaches to driver/fleet management.

Also present at the signing ceremony were the Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr. Imrane Barry; Co-Founder, Moove Africa, Mr. Jide Odunsi; Director of Operations and Projects, Grace Lake Partners, Mrs. Olamide Adebiyi; members of Total Nigeria Plc’s Executive Committee; and a host of other dignitaries.

