Top US politicians react after Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

“True justice would be George Floyd alive today, but this guilty verdict provides emphatic, necessary accountability. No verdict in a single case can eliminate racism or correct the injustice that continues to afflict our country. There is so much more work to do.”

Justice has been served. The jury believed what they saw plainly with their eyes. But it should not have come to this. America must change now. We must make the decision to respect the lives of people of color. And do so in deeds, not just with words and lawn signs.

“A jury has rightfully found Derek Chauvin responsible for the murder of George Floyd. No ruling from a jury can bring back George Floyd, but I hope that a weight has been lifted for his family. I continue to pray for them as they grieve.

"This verdict cannot be the end of this story. Since testimony in Derek Chauvin's trial began on March 29, an average of more than three people a day have died at the hands of law enforcement in the United States, with Black and Latino people representing more than half of them. Our nation faces systematic and structural racial inequity, and we must make change.

“As a first step, the House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Our communities deserve Senate action on this important accountability measure. And they deserve a continued, relentless focus on creating a society where every person – regardless of the color of their skin – is able to contribute and succeed.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

“George Floyd should be alive today, and while nothing can undo the grave injustice of his murder, I join our community and millions of Americans in hoping that today’s decision brings his family and friends some solace, knowing that Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for his crime,” said Mayor Bronin. “Those of us in elected office must continue to stay committed to the work of strengthening relationships of trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and that work is as urgent and important as ever.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

And today’s news means that we have one slight semblance of justice within this journey for equality in America. I commend the jury for their commitment during these many days of revisiting a painful moment in recent history. We all remember where we were when George Floyd was murdered, and we all will remember when Derek Chauvin was brought to justice. Savor this moment, ready yourself, because we still must keep fighting. Still, some law enforcement members perpetrate these very violent acts against Latinx, Brown, and Black individuals. Adam Toledo, Duante Wright, Breonna Taylor… Say their names.

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden

This cannot just be a moment; it must be a movement for change. We know that change often takes time, especially change that requires the hard work of dismantling systemic bias in the criminal justice system. But, today’s verdict gives Americans a renewed sense of hope. As leaders, advocates and activists, we cannot rest until every single individual feels safe – safe while running in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, safe while driving with an air freshener in their car in the case of Dante Wright, safe while going to sleep in their own bed in the case of Breonna Taylor, safe while playing in the park in the case of Tamir Rice, safe while being pulled over for failing to signal a lane change in the case of Sandra Bland, safe while walking in their neighborhood in the case of Trayvon Martin, and safe while being detained after leaving a grocery store in the case of George Floyd. The system has to change. It has to work for everyone.