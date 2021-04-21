Top US politicians react after Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

Reactions are pouring in from across Connecticut and the country after a jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict. They delivered a verdict of guilty on the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Governor Ned Lamont:
Rep. Jahana Hayes
“(Tuesday’s) verdict has released a flurry of emotions and a collective sigh. While there is much work to be done and so many conversations to be had, I reserve today for prayer. Today is a day for solemn prayer for healing for the Floyd family, the Black community, the people of Minnesota, the jury, members of the court, and law enforcement. Today justice was articulated through accountability. Today is a moment of reflection for our entire country – tomorrow we resume the work and recommit ourselves towards building a more just nation.”
Rep. John Larson
“The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now must become law. The verdict returned by the jury was unanimous, as is the concern of the American people that Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and many other Black Americans who have been wrongly murdered deserve justice. Only nine days ago, Duante Wright, was also wrongfully killed. Today’s unanimous decision provides hope, but Congress needs to take action. We need to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”
Former President Barack Obama
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal
“True justice would be George Floyd alive today, but this guilty verdict provides emphatic, necessary accountability. No verdict in a single case can eliminate racism or correct the injustice that continues to afflict our country. There is so much more work to do.”
U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro
“A jury has rightfully found Derek Chauvin responsible for the murder of George Floyd. No ruling from a jury can bring back George Floyd, but I hope that a weight has been lifted for his family. I continue to pray for them as they grieve.
“This verdict cannot be the end of this story. Since testimony in Derek Chauvin’s trial began on March 29, an average of more than three people a day have died at the hands of law enforcement in the United States, with Black and Latino people representing more than half of them. Our nation faces systematic and structural racial inequity, and we must make change.
“As a first step, the House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Our communities deserve Senate action on this important accountability measure. And they deserve a continued, relentless focus on creating a society where every person – regardless of the color of their skin – is able to contribute and succeed.”
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
“George Floyd should be alive today, and while nothing can undo the grave injustice of his murder, I join our community and millions of Americans in hoping that today’s decision brings his family and friends some solace, knowing that Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for his crime,” said Mayor Bronin. “Those of us in elected office must continue to stay committed to the work of strengthening relationships of trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and that work is as urgent and important as ever.”
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker
And today’s news means that we have one slight semblance of justice within this journey for equality in America. I commend the jury for their commitment during these many days of revisiting a painful moment in recent history. We all remember where we were when George Floyd was murdered, and we all will remember when Derek Chauvin was brought to justice. Savor this moment, ready yourself, because we still must keep fighting. Still, some law enforcement members perpetrate these very violent acts against Latinx, Brown, and Black individuals. Adam Toledo, Duante Wright, Breonna Taylor… Say their names.
State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden
This cannot just be a moment; it must be a movement for change. We know that change often takes time, especially change that requires the hard work of dismantling systemic bias in the criminal justice system. But, today’s verdict gives Americans a renewed sense of hope. As leaders, advocates and activists, we cannot rest until every single individual feels safe – safe while running in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, safe while driving with an air freshener in their car in the case of Dante Wright, safe while going to sleep in their own bed in the case of Breonna Taylor, safe while playing in the park in the case of Tamir Rice, safe while being pulled over for failing to signal a lane change in the case of Sandra Bland, safe while walking in their neighborhood in the case of Trayvon Martin, and safe while being detained after leaving a grocery store in the case of George Floyd. The system has to change. It has to work for everyone.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
“But while I’m grateful that the jury returned these verdicts, accountability is not the same as justice. It doesn’t make an unacceptable situation acceptable, and it doesn’t bring Gianna’s dad back. But it must fuel our continued march towards equity.
“Emmett Till. Medgar Evers. Rodney King. Amadou Diallo. Sean Bell. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Daunte Wright. Adam Toledo. Our country has never fully lived up to its founding ideal, of liberty and justice for all. Still, our greatest attribute has always been our optimism, our belief in an ever better future, our faith in the strength of humanity.
“We saw that faith in streets across the country last summer and over the last 11 months. Our charge now is to channel our grief, our anger, our righteous energy, and make real, positive, and long-overdue change happen.”