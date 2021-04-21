Top Ugandan artiste Eddy Kenzo set to release new album, Made in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

Ugandan music genius Edrisah Musuuza, known professionally as Eddy Kenzo, is set to release his much-anticipated Album titled “Made in Africa”.

Eddy disclosed via his twitter handle that the album which has 21 different tracks will be released across digital platforms on 30th April, 2021 and it features some A-list singers from Africa.

The Multi-award-winning Ugandan superstar who is a member of the Big Talent Entertainment is widely celebrated in the East African Nation and has been on the rise ever since he shot to global fame with his hit single, ‘Sitya Loss’.

Eddy Kenzo, while speaking about his new project, praised his forthcoming album to be as “the best (compilation project) he has ever made.”

“Several efforts has been made to ensure this Album turn out successful. This has to be my best Album and I am super sure when released the fans will definitely like it”, he said.

Dr Amanda Ota, a partner at prime music partners, the major distributor of the new album expressed her extreme satisfaction and collaboration to explore the East African music industry, “I am super excited with this new collaboration and upcoming Album.

“As an agency, our focus has always been to work and explore some of the thriving industries around the world. Eddy Kenzo has proven to be a real Afrobeat superstar and his success in Ugandan and largely across Africa can never be over exaggerated”, she said.

The music star who was first Ugandan to win BET Award in 2015 will be hoping to make as much impact with the new Album, which intensively might place him higher in the global rank of Artistes from Africa.

