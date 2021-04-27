Tinubu’s Presidency in 2023 means prosperity for Nigeria, says APC Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Idowu, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria will be better for it, if the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Idowu, who is the founder of Omoluabi Eko Initiative, a support group for the APC, in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, explained that Tinubu’s ability to work with brightest minds will surely come to play when he becomes the next president of the country, adding that this made him succeed when he was governor of Lagos State.

He explained that Tinubu’s experience, while he was in the private sector will surely come to play when he emerges president. “Asiwaju worked as a Treasurer in Mobil and that alone means he knows how to manage finances and that will be a plus for the nation. The issue of inflation which is biting hard on Nigeria today will become a thing of the past.”

According to the APC chieftain, who is also CEO, Window-H Investment Ltd, a revenue consulting and concession management company, “Asiwaju will not leave the problem of insecurity for only the military to confront, he will surely engage all the concerned stakeholders in the community in order to get the issue resolved.

“Our reason for canvassing for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to contest for the president of Nigeria is premised on his dexterity as seasoned technocrats who knows his onions. An Asiwaju presidency in 2023 means prosperity for all.

“Another sterling quality is his knack for identifying competent leaders for different positions irrespective of their religious beliefs and tribe will make his administration a success.

“We believe that both the micro and macro economic issues will be handled by eminently qualified professionals and Nigeria will experience the expected prosperity we all desire as a nation.

“So we are urging Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest for the Presidency in 2023 because he has the prerequisite experience, he has the clout, he has the support of the masses across the length and breath of Nigeria. The people are just waiting for him to declare his intention to run.

“For those of us in Omoluabi Eko Initiative, we have commenced this campaign through the social media and pasting of banners and posters and we intend to do that throughout Nigeria. We will make sure that he contest and that is because we believe in his ability to make Nigeria great again and make it secure for all of us,” he added.

