Tinubu vows to sustain Nigeria’s progressive agenda beyond 2023

Sen Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed strong support for the progressive agenda in Nigeria, with a promise to sustain it beyond 2023.

Dr Abdulrazak Danjuma, Spokesperson of the video conference engagements, said in a statement on Tuesday, that Tinubu made the promise at a virtual conference that was well attended by Nigerians across the world.

The conference with the theme: “Sustaining The Progressive Agenda For A Better Nigeria”, was hosted by Mr Ade Omole, leader of the UK Chapter of the APC.

Tinubu, represented by Mr Dele Alake at the virtual conference, said that sustaining the progressive agenda would ensure a better Nigeria in the interest of all.

He commended Omole for his tenacity and doggedness in promoting the progressive agenda.

He also applauded the APC UK helmsman for spearheading the support for the party and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the Diaspora.

He noted that though the term nation-building was often used simultaneously with state-building, democratization, modernization, political development, post-conflict reconstruction, and peacebuilding, the concepts were, however, different.

According to him, the concept of nation-building often used interchangeably with national integration contains a vast extent of human relationships and attitude.

This, he said, ranged from the integration of diverse and discrete cultural loyalties, and the development of a sense of nationality.

Tinubu stressed that if nation-building so touched the root of people’s beliefs and attitude concerning politics, the process must be affected significantly by the character of a society’s political culture.

He advised Nigerians to stop fighting one another in order to present a unified front against the common threat.

He maintained that all that was needed to address the country’s challenges was unity and love, adding that the military needed the support and prayers of Nigerians even as they confronted terrorism and criminality across the country.

The conference according to the statement, focused on the essentials for progressive leadership and progress in Nigeria, which are vision, knowledge, and courage.

