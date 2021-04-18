Time to shun violence in Niger Delta, Amnesty boss tells youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges NASS to create conducive atmosphere for business in oil rich region

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd) has said that the time has come for the youths of the Niger Delta to shun violence.

The Amnesty boss also called on the National Assembly to help in building the network needed to reposition the Niger Delta as place to live and to do business in Nigeria.

Dikio advised Niger Delta youths to devote their strength and creative energy to technology and and acquisition of digital skills in order to become dominant forces in the world.

Dikio said that violence should not in any way be associated with the Niger Delta at this point.

Dikio made the remarks on Saturday at Agadagba Obon, Arogbo, Ondo State during the graduation ceremony of PAP delegates trained by Bradama International Skill Works Ltd in Pipeline Welding/Fabrication, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, Sandblasting, General Safety, Electrical Installation and Maintenance etc.

He stressed that the youths of the region should focus their attention on technology and innovative skills in line with the demands of the new digital era.

He said further that those in the digital technology industry are occupying a prime place in global economy, because their resourcefulness is in high demand.

While congratulating the delegates on the successful completion of their training, Dikio urged them to take maximum advantage of the various skills they have acquired to create wealth for themselves, their families, and the society in general.

“The struggle Niger-Deltans are embarking on is no longer an armed struggle, but dominance in the intellectual space, science and technology driven by skill acquisition”, he said.

He also encouraged the graduands to display the spirit of excellence as demonstrated by the Managing Director of Bradama International Skill Works, High Chief Bibopere Ajube aka Gen. “Shoot – At – Sight.”

On his part, High Chief Bibiopre Ajube, charged the delegates to use the skills obtained from the training institution to work, survive and build their different communities and the Niger Delta region.

Ajube lauded Dikio for his style of leadership and called for more support from all stakeholders to enable the PAP achieve the purpose for which it was set up.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty Pere (Barr.) Zacchaeus Doubra Egbundu commended Dikio for his achievements so far and enjoined him not to relent until enduring peace in the region is achieved

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo, also lauded Dikio for his passion in giving a new direction to the Amnesty Office.

He noted that since his appointment, Dikio has made the PAP to be more alive to its responsibilities because of his leadership style, which he said is centered on the beneficiaries and not strangers.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to increase the funds allocated to PAP, considering the huge demands for skill acquisition and education for the ex-agitators.

He tasked the graduating delegates to use their new skills effectively and also serve as peace advocates as well as change agents of the Niger Delta.

Vanguard News Nigeria

