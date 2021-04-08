Three feared killed as cultists clash in Port Harcourt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Three people have been feared dead at the old Port Harcourt township area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State as cultists clash in the area.

This development has, however, thrown residents of Bende, Victoria and Bagham Streets into palpable fear.

It was gathered that two cult groups in the area had engaged in a supremacy battle of who controls the area resulting in the alleged casualties.

A source in the area who witnessed the development, but preferred anonymity narrated that the war started around 8:00 pm, adding that one Dike and Biggy were among the people feared killed.

The source said: “Yesterday, around 8:00 pm, we heard gunshots. When we came out later at Bagham Junction we saw one person that was shot on the chest dead.

“I couldn’t identify him because it was dark. I also heard that one person called Biggy, was shot at Victoria Street and a businessman called Dike was also shot. I don’t know if the businessman died.”

Also read:

It regretted that cultists terrorising the area move uninterrupted with guns in search of their targets, urging the security operatives to be proactive in their duties.

The source said: “The truth is that these guys come for their target. Some times we see them pass with guns. Sometimes it’s a stray bullet that picks some persons.

“Our concern is that Security should be proactive. They pay attention more to other issues than human lives.

Meantime, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development noted that the number of casualties could not be ascertained at press time.

Omoni disclosed that the shooting was following a cult war, adding that police have restored calm in the area.

Omoni said: “I can confirm that there was a cult clash yesterday at the town axis of Port Harcourt. Two rival cult groups engaged themselves in a senseless war of supremacy.

“On getting the distress call, we mobilised and we chased them and we were able to recover one of their pistol guns. The manhunt for the cultists still continues.

“So far we have no case of reported casualty. The Commissioner of Police has declared war against the criminals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: