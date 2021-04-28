Think home in your investment decisions, Ugwuanyi urges Enugu indigenes

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to expand the frontiers of favourable investment in the state, through sustained improvement in business enabling environment.

Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed that the state has adequate stock of developable and arable land, robust physical infrastructure, willing youthful workforce, safe and secure environment, favourable policies and regulatory framework, friendly tax regime “and most importantly, we parade impressive Ease of Doing Business Credentials”.

The governor who spoke when he formally declared open for business, the Easton Hill Continental Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, built by Chief Mike Onu from Nkanu West Local Government Area, therefore called on all illustrious sons and daughters of Enugu State to think home in their investment decisions.

READ ALSO:

Gov. Ugwuanyi maintained that such decisions would promote a harmony working relationship with the state government and expand the economic opportunities of the people of the state.

“This is another in a series of new businesses that I have had the privilege to commission in recent times. It is usually heartening for me to see the establishment of Small and Medium Enterprises in Enugu State.

“These businesses bring huge economic benefits including job creation, wealth creation, improvement in the internally generated revenue of the state, mitigation of youth restiveness as well as its associated criminality and insecurity, etc”, the governor said.

He acknowledged Chief Onu as a consummate and resilient businessman “who has been able to hold his own in the hospitality industry” and congratulated him for successfully increasing the tally of his business outfits, beseeching God Almighty to bless the great endeavour.

The brief event was witnessed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the former Minister of Information, Hon. Frank Nweke Jnr, the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, the Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Chief Nwabueze Nnamani, his Enugu South counterpart, Hon. Monday Eneh and the Chairman, Governing Council, Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Deaconess Ifeoma Nwobodo.

Other dignitaries include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Barr. Steve Oruruo, his Education counterpart, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, Prince Lawrence Ezeh (The Prince of Mbulumbu), Hon. Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibeya), and Barr. Ray Nnaji, etc.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: