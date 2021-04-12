Things we can learn from Kaanu Olaniyi’s success story as a young pro basketball player

Kindly Share This Story:

When we get to know about people, especially youngsters who do tremendously well in their chosen industries, we often wonder what could be the things that would have helped these young talents shine like a star in their fields. One cannot deny the fact these young guns across the world have shone brighter for the courage and determination they have exhibited in whatever they have taken in their hands and chosen to do in life.

The journey could have got even more difficult if they did not believe in their dreams, but some of them have made even others believe in their desires and goals and have motivated them to take that first step, which they often fear taking for fear of getting failed. Kaanu Olaniyi is one such young basketball talent who kept moving on his path even amidst challenges, for he believed in his dreams and, with his strong purpose to find success in the sport, went ahead in bringing pride to Switzerland.

He has played for BC Boncourt as part of the National League Team till 2019 and has achieved tremendous momentum as a young basketball talent across Switzerland. Let’s get deeper into knowing from him what lessons other aspiring basketball players can learn from his journey.

• Hard work is the key: Kaanu Olaniyi’s journey in the basketball sport shows how he failed at his first attempt to make it in the ES Chalon’s first division squad but chose to come over that and put in every possible effort to make it big in basketball. This allowed him to be a part of Union Neuchâtel Basket, the National League Team.

• Maintaining excellence: When you work hard and, from the beginning, put in every possible effort, you automatically work towards maintaining excellence in what you do, says Kaanu Olaniyi, who did the same and achieved excellence in the sport.

• Doing the homework daily: Kaanu Olaniyi says that he kept learning from his failures and the missed shots at the court. He did his homework each day to not repeat the mistakes and keep the momentum going for further honing his skills as a professional basketball player.

As a 23-year-old, the kind of success that Kaanu Olaniyi has earned so far is something that has instilled more hope and positivity in others to believe in their dreams and turn them into a reality.

