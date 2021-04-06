The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga to hit cinemas nationwide on April 16

Kindly Share This Story:

All is set for the nationwide cinema release of The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga. The movie which is a joint creativity product of famous Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, MC Makopolo in partnership with Chigan Madu will be available in all cinemas in Nigeria from Friday, April 16, 2021.

While the pre – release party will be held at White Deck Resorts on Thursday. April 15. The grand event will be honoured by top industry personalities.

The much talked about movie produced by Chigan Madu, created /directed by MC Makopolo, is described as a real-life prank experience and one-of-its-kind- in Africa.

The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga features top budding actors in the likes of Nony Moni, Akindoju April, Jason (aka Cubana White Lion) and James Brown Obialor. Others are Papii J. Ameh, Shima Elizabeth, bikini model and Face of Universe Nigeria Tourism, Tersoo Doris Dooshima, known as Natarshabarbie on Instagram and also an award-winning media personality and host, Melissa, known popularly on social media as @thekweeenmelissa.

It is also important to note that The Prank Movie is executively produced by Tunde of Lagos and Quincy Nippon, distributed by Pinnacle Film Distribution.

