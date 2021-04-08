The man behind BigMike entertainment, Mr Adebiyi Michael Bamidele

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Adebiyi Michael Bamidele is a promoter extraordinaire, a humanitarian and an entrepreneur. The Atlanta based business mogul has exhibited eminence in the entertainment industry.

A brilliant promoter with enormous years of experience has worked with award winning artists. He graduated with honors from the Tuskegee University in Alabama, he holds a degree in Accounting and Business Administration.

According to George Eliot “Our deeds determine us, as much as we determine our deeds”. Very few people in our life time can make a difference the way he is doing, especially for someone who is not in the political position to effect much change.

His contributions to humanity are enormous. His charity works are exemplary; Grace orphanage and children home, hope orphanage home Akure, living fountain to mention but a few are beneficiaries of his generosity. Worthy of emulation is his political drive, he is unbelievably gifted in terms of his contribution in the political space.

