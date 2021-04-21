Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

“My beloved fans, I have been sick for months that’s why I haven’t release any video yet. I’m fine now. Happy Christmas to you all.”

The above were the words of Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu popularly known as Ada Jesus on her Facebook page (Ada Jesus Comedy) dated 22 December 2019.

Recall the popular Nigerian comedienne was diagnosed of kidney disease after feud with Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje or Ndaboski Bahose.

The Genesis

It was earlier reported the comedienne claimed the Anambra-based prophet connived with Rita Edochie to stage fake miracles.

However, months after she made the allegations, Ada Jesus was diagnosed with a kidney problem that left her incapacitated.

Ndaboski was seen in the video, refusing to pray for the sick Ada Jesus, vowing her generations will suffer for the insults and lies against her.

Edochie was present in that video and was heard vowing not to forgive the comedienne.

Peak of the matter

On February 25, Ada Jesus took to her Facebook to upload a video of herself asking for contributions from her followers as a result of her critical condition.

Following this, an Asaba-based native doctor, Chi Marine begged Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje to forgive comedienne Ada Jesus after forgiving the social media comedienne who allegedly wronged him as well.

The native doctor stated that there’s nothing anyone can do that can’t be forgiven, and also said that he had to forgive her because he doesn’t know if he will live to see the next day.

In her part, Edochie, after facing much pressure from social media forgave Ada Jesus days after the Asaba-based native doctor begged Prophet Odumeje for forgiveness.

However, Prophet Odumeje in a viral video on Saturday, April 17, said he forgave Ada Jesus and also gifted her a whopping sum of N1 million (1,000 000 naira), which was immediately rejected by her family members for reasons best known to them.

The Revelation

On Monday, April 19, Harrison Gwamnishu, an activist who doubles as Ada Jesus’ caretaker alongside other well-wishers organised a small celebration to celebrate the social media entertainer.

Femi Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, was also at the hospital to celebrate with Ada Jesus.

News of Ada Jesus’ death

On Wednesday, April 21, two days after the comedinne’s birthday, Harrison Gwamnishu in an interview with BBC pidgin announced the death of Ada Jesus after battling with kidney disease for some months back.

In his words:

“She is gone.”

Nigerians have taken to the social media to send their condolences to the family of the deceased who died at the age of 23. May her soul rest in peace!

Video of when Ada Jesus was brought to Prophet Odumeje and Rita Edochie for forgiveness:

Here is the video where she called out Odumeje and Rita Edochie:

Vanguard News Nigeria

