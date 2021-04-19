The 2021 International Lubricants Conference is here

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2021 edition of the International Lubricants Conference will take place virtually on Thursday, 29th April and Friday, 30th April 2021.

The 2-day conference themed, “The future of Africa’s Lube market’’, will feature a panel of experts from across the world who will give insights to the lubricant market, global trends and outlook for the future. The International Lubricants Conference will be the first of a series of online free conferences connecting lubricant manufacturers to key stakeholders in the industry.

The conference has been designed to raise the participants’ technical awareness of the lubricant market and connect lubricant manufacturers with end user, buyers, vendors, government agencies and other key stakeholders in the lubricants industry.

READ ALSO:

The conference will further enlighten the industry stakeholders on innovative industry developments and the advancement of the lubricants market world-wide. The conference will create a platform to discuss and access the latest information on Global Base Oils Demand & Supply, Formulating Lubricants for the future, Africa Synthetic Lubes Market, Converging lubricants demand – Nigeria case study, OCP trends and its impact on Lubricants performance.

Speaking on the event, Consultant to the International Lubricant Conference, Dapo Keshinro said, ‘‘We are excited to bring the International Lubricants Conference to Africa. We saw the need to bring stakeholders together especially as the market has been disrupted by the Covid 19 pandemic. It has affected global regulations hence the need to go to the drawing board to tackle this challenge for us to serve consumers better. We need to take opportunities on upcoming trends that will improve the industry. The conference is bringing together experts who will prescribe the way forward for growth’’

The conference will feature experts in the global lubricants market including Peter McGrath- Director, Innov Oil Ltd, Singapore, Mervin Naidu – Business Unit Manager, Unichem Services Pty Ltd Durban, South Africa, Shudip Shyam- Head, Baseoil Business MOCOH, Indu M Gupta- Director, Product Research and Development at Innova Refining & Trading FZE and Franklin Oranusih, General Manager, Pacegate Energy and Resources Limited (PEARL).

The conference is being sponsored mainly by Adipro Chemicals. Other sponsors are Innov Oil and Mocoh. Interested participants can register for the conference on www.ilconline.co.uk

Kindly Share This Story: