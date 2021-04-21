Tetra Pak West Africa MD to speak at Business Day Waste Management Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa, Mr. Aruna Oshiokamele is set to speak at the maiden edition of Business Day’s Diswaste, the Recycling, Pollution control and Waste Management Control Conference. The event to be held virtually will be held to celebrate the World’s Earth Day that is marked globally on 22nd April 2021.

Themed Corporate Citizens for Clean Cities, the conference will examine how organisations are partnering with state-owned waste management agencies to tackle the scourge of waste; the impact, as well as ways of deepening and expanding these partnerships.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Mr. Aruna Oshiokamele said, “To build a sustainable future, collaboration is the game-changer. Every day, we join forces with food and beverage producers, suppliers and other stakeholders across the value chain as part of our journey towards the world’s most sustainable food package, a carton that is fully made from renewable or recycled materials, is fully recyclable and carbon neutral. By working together, we help to restore our Earth’.

“At Tetra Pak, we work to support the sustainable future of our planet and the long-term success of our customers, as well as the success of our own business. This includes minimising emissions and waste, protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, maintaining fresh water availability, and promoting recycling and circularity. We see three key broad global environmental challenges that must be focused on: addressing climate change, advancing the circular economy, and protecting biodiversity. All three areas are intimately linked and are key to initiatives that Tetra Pak have been pursuing for many years.” Added Aruna

Aruna will be speaking alongside Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher, BusinessDay Media and Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, CEO Sterling Bank Plc at the event which will be officially opened my Dr. Muhammed Mahmood, Honorable Minister for Environment Nigeria

Through interactive keynote presentations and panel discussions with leading stakeholders in the public and private sector, the annual conference explores recycling technologies, materials-recovery solutions, green electronics, sustainable materials, non-toxic substitutes, end-of-life strategies, as well as regulatory and business models to help reduce the environmental impact of all forms of waste.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: