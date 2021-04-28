Breaking News
Translate

Video: Terra Kulture hosts exhibition of Erelu Arts Collection in Lagos

On 5:47 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

A gorgeous exhibition of Art Works from Erelu’s private art’s collection is currently ongoing at the Terra Kulture art gallery in Lagos.

See Video: 

 

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!