Tension in Delta as one killed, two kidnapped in Omadino community

…We have no hand in this, they should look inward – Ijaw of Gbaramutu kingdom

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME, WARRI

One person has been killed and two others kidnapped in the Omadino community, Warri South local government area.

Spokesman Omadino Management committee, Mr Yomere Armstrong told the Vanguard that gunmen in three-speed boats allegedly stormed the community at about 2 am yesterday to carry out the dastardly act.

“ Yesterday (Monday) after the meeting at Government House with the state governor both parties, Itsekiri of Omadino and Ijaws agreed to work for peace to resolve whatever differences over the oil spill from an oil facility. Surprisingly on my way to Abuja today (Tuesday ) I started getting calls that one has been killed and two others kidnapped in our community. They said the people came with speed boats at about 2 am. ,” he said

“ We cannot say is Ijaw or not. But there have been threats from the Ugbaramutu youth president to burn down Omadino community and kill everybody “, he said.

Meantime, Spokesman of Gbaramatu kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekame said it was not true that Ijaws of Gbaramatu invaded the Omadino community, adding that the Ijaws had chosen to sustain the path of peace in its relationship with its Itsekiri neighbours.

He said if Ijaws had any problem with their Itsekiri neighbours they would have attacked Itsekiri boats plying the river to Ugborodo since morning.

Continuing, he advised leaders of Omadino to look inward to unmask those behind the killing and kidnapping.

“For anybody to say Ijaw people attacked Omadino is a lie. Let me tell you Itsekiri boats are plying the river now to Ugborodo, these would have been targets. But we have no problem with Itsekiris. “, he said.

“Let them look inward. Are there an internal crisis in Omadino that could have resulted in this? They should look inward. “, he added

“Let me say this. We had a meeting of Ijaw and Itsekiri in Government House yesterday ( Monday), the meeting ended in a peaceful way. We all decided that we should go home to iron out our differences with key stakeholders involvement on JIV membership representation and we all agreed to this without any foul language. “, he said.

“I don’t know where this allegation is coming from. Gbaramatu people are not involved. Gbaramatu people are not the people that declare war through kidnapping or with one single horse powerboat. We have stopped fighting and we have said we will not fight.”, he stressed.

Continuing, he said a daughter of a former Chief Priest in Gbaramatu was killed yesterday at Jakpa road in Warri, adding that when his attention was drawn to it, he said it was likely her killers were armed robbers since she was a sales representative.

“Armed men killed an Ijaw woman today on Jakpa Road, she is the daughter of a former Chief Priest here. When they told me, I said nobody should link it to Itsekiri, I told them it could be a case of armed robbery. She was a salesgirl. “, he said.

Vanguard gathered that security operatives had moved into the Omadino community. Meantime, when Vanguard contacted the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Mr Bright Dafe for comment, he said he would relate with the Police formation in charge of the Omadino area for information on the development.

“ I am not aware yet. I will get to the Police formation in charge of the area and get back.”, he said.

