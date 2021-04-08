Tension in Aba over shooting around police station

Kindly Share This Story:

… As police reportedly discover explosive in Umuahia

By Steve Oko Aba

There is palpable tension in Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State following the reported sporadic shooting around Area Command Aba.

The cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

But eyewitness account says all roads around the area have been cordoned off while passersby and motorists are subjected to intense screening.

Efforts to get a reaction from the police did not yield any fruit as the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not pick calls put across to him.

He had yet to call back as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Government has called for calm over the alleged discovery of an explosive device in a primary school in Umuahia.

Commissioner for Information Chief John Okiyi Kalu in a press release said a preliminary investigation showed that the device looked like “relics of civil war era”.

The release read in full: “Abia State Government is currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA.

“While initial examination of the devices shows evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting a definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of an abundance of caution.

“While we are grateful to God that there is no harm to life or property, we urge citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.”

