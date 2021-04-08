Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

There is tension in Aba, Abia state as policemen have barricaded all roads leading to the Correctional centre and the Police Area Command in the city.

Vanguard gathered that there was heavy shooting at the Aba Area Command and another at Bata junction. Residents of the adjoining roads to the two facilities have been barred from leaving their houses while shop owners were forced to leave the area.

Barricades guarded by the Police were observed at Okwu na Uka street, Pound and Hospital roads as well as the area near the Aba General Hospital.

Residents of the Aba stated that the barricade on roads leading to the Correctional centre and the Police Area Command may not be unconnected with efforts to protect the two facilities from attack by gunmen.

A police source told Vanguard that the barricades are not unusual considering the recent attacks on police formations in the South-East zone.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was yet to respond to calls and text message made to his mobile number as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

