S’West PDP nullifies suspension of Ondo East LG Chairman, eight others

The South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the suspension of the chairman of the party in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Olaniyan Fredrick Ifedayo, his Deputy, Hon. Olu Falekulo and seven other members of the Local Government Executives.

The Zonal Caretaker Committee said their suspension by the State Working Committee fell short of procedures as laid down in the party’s Constitution.

The Caretaker Committee, in a letter signed by the Zonal Secretary, Hon Daisi Akintan and addressed to the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Hon Fatai Adams, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, called for restraining and urged the chairman to always ensure that his actions were in consonance with all extant laws of the party.

The letter dated March 28, 2021, was copied to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and others.

It reads “The Zonal Caretaker Committee received a letter of complaint dated 8th February 2021, signed by the Chairman of the Ondo East Local Government, Mr. Olaniyan Fredrick Ifedayo and eight other members of the Local Government Exco as well as Chairmen of the 10 Wards in the Local Government, on the above subject matter, in line with Section 61(1) of the party’s Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The complaint was premised upon the suspension of the following members of the Ondo East Local Government Executives.

“Mr Olaniyan Fredrick Ifedayo – Chairman), Hon. Olu Falekulo (Deputy Chairman), Mrs Victoria Akintunde (Women Leader), Hon Idowu Akintimehin Henry (Youth Leader), Chief Costa Oladehin (Auditor), Mr Omoniyi Bandoke (Legal Adviser), Mr Akinkuowo Gibson (Asst. PRO), Hon Tomori Nathaniel (Ex-Officio) and Mrs Adegbulugbe Christiana (Ex-Officio).

“They complained that they were neither queried nor given a fair hearing before they were suspended.

“Consequently, the Committee diligently considered their complaint, relying on Section 57(6), which states that ‘any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself, shall be null and void.’

“It was confirmed that they were arbitrarily suspended by the State Working Committee without any preliminary hearing, as demanded by the Constitution. This action falls short of procedures as laid down by the Party’s Constitution.

“Therefore, in exercising its powers as stated in Section 61(2), the Zonal Caretaker Committee has therefore set aside their purported suspension from the party forthwith.

“Also, it was brought to the notice of the Zonal Caretaker Committee that nine members of the Executives of the Ondo East Local Government were transformed into Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in Ondo East Local Government.

“This decision is in contravention of the Party’s Constitution and is hereby declared null and void.

“As we have maintained, the Ondo State Working Committee is advised to exercise restraint and ensure always that all its actions are in consonance with all relevant laws of the party, especially now that the party is trying to foster unity among its members.

“Most importantly, please note that with the reconciliatory efforts of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee, the State Working Committee should be mindful of any action that is capable of causing further disaffection and despondency among members.”

