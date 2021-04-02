S’West PDP Congress: NWC seeks independent legal opinion, warned of consequences of disobeying court order

Kindly Share This Story:

Attempt to hold the South-West Congress of the People’s Democratic (PDP) despite a court order, restraining the party from conducting it pending the determination of a suit contesting the venue of the congress, may have finally hit the rock as a senior lawyer, who is a member of the party has warned the National Working Committee (NWC) against going ahead with the congress.

A credible party source confided in our reporter that yesterday, the party sought the opinion of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who is also a notable leader of the party, in the person of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

The NWC was said to have asked Turaki that “in a circumstance like this, what should the party do?”

Turaki, a one time Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, was said to have advised the NWC that they must not go ahead with the congress as it will become an albatross for the party.

“A matter in court on which an order has been granted is beyond the party and it will be an affront on the judiciary disregard such order.

“Such has hunted the party in the past and it will portray the party in a bad light.

“Even if an order of the court is meaningless in the face of politicians, the party should go to court to discharge it, rather than disobeying the order,” the source quoted Turaki to have said.

Justice C J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had ruled on January 19, 2021 that status quo ante bellum be maintained pending the determination of the originating summons in the suit number FHC/L/CS/63/2021.

The suit was filed by some members of the South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee, seeking an order of the court directing that the zonal congress be held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Apart from the PDP, other defendants in the suit are the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem.

However, a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated March 31, 2021, indicated that the party had scheduled its North-west, South-west and North-central zonal congresses for April 10, 2020.

The letter was signed by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and the National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri.

According to the letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.IA/21-031 and addressed to the chairman of INEC, the South-west zonal congress will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, while the congresses for North-west and North-central will hold in Kaduna and Makurdi, respectively.

The National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who is abroad at the time of filing this report, was said to have frowned at the desperation of a few members of the NWC who were pushing for the conduct of the congress, querying what their interest was.

He was said to have overruled the decision to go ahead with the congress, noting that himself, the National Secretary and National Legal Adviser who are defendants in the suit will be the ones to face contempt charge should the order be disobeyed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

