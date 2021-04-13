S’West PDP Congress: Fayose group thanks delegates; Secondus, others, to meet next Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

The group in the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has expressed appreciation to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, delegates and other stakeholders who attended yesterday’s zonal congress.

The group, which said it will meet with stakeholders next week Tuesday, to take a holistic review of events before and during the congress, added that “W will remain resolute and committed to the PDP and its ideals.”

In a release on Tuesday, by Lere Olayinka, the group said the exercise should be seen as a victory for the PDP, thanked delegates, especially those 330 who voted for our candidate, Dr Eddy Olafeso must be commended for their courage and commitment.”

“To all delegates who voted at the congress, we appreciate your participation, which has further boosted the democratic credential of our party.

“Most importantly, we thank those 330 delegates who defied the obvious security threat to make their ways to the congress venue to vote for our candidate. The outcome of the congress notwithstanding, we appreciate their show of courage and commitment.

“We congratulate those elected as members of the zonal Exco, especially the Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

“We most especially thank our party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for showing exemplary leadership and allowing the party members the right to choose. We will remain with his leadership.

Vanguard News Nigeria

